Blake Lively explains Lady Deadpool connection amid cameo speculation

Blake Lively has said “the universe has such a magical sense of humour” as she explained the string of coincidences that led to her cameo on Deadpool and Wolverine.

It has long been speculated the Gossip Girl star, who is the wife of Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, would make an appearance in the blockbuster as Lady Deadpool.

Lively added fuel to this fire when she arrived at the New York premiere of the film in a Versace outfit that heavily referenced the Deadpool costume, with a high ponytail that also emulated that of the comic book character.

Sharing photos of herself on the red carpet, as well as a sketch and figurine of the character, she wrote: “In 2010 I was on Gossip Girl and about to film my first superhero movie, The Green Lantern with my kind Canadian costar @vancityreynolds.

“He told me, our other costar, another superhero newby @taikawaititi and all of us about @deadpoolmovie for the first time. It was a ‘meta’ superhero. Most of us didn’t know what exactly meta meant back then. Except Taika bc he’s always been more brilliant than the rest of us mortals.

“We understood in theory, but how it would come together for an audience was murky, for everyone but him. It wasn’t a real dream. The movie was never gonna happen.”

Lively also shared a screenshot of a post by Deadpool comic book creator Rob Liefeld, in which he reveals the unmasked Lady Deadpool was “based entirely” on Lively.

She wrote: “Just before all this in 2010, @robliefeld drew an unmasked Lady Deadpool for the first time, go to the next slide for his words. @deadpoolmovie wasn’t real. And Rob had no idea I was working with @vancityreynolds

“12 years later I read Rob’s post. A year after that, @deadpoolmovie 3 was filmed. And today it’s in theaters.

“The universe has such a magical sense of humour sometimes.”

Lively also paid tribute to Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy, writing: “@slevydirect in a league of his own. On and off screen. There will never be another. His insane body of work speaks for itself. Thank you buddy for bringing me along with you in ways big and small.

“What a ride you’re all in for… @deadpoolmovie IN THEATERS NOW.”

The long-awaited Marvel superhero film sees foul-mouthed Deadpool join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after film studio Fox, which previously held the rights, was acquired by Disney.

It also marks a team up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, who makes his return to the role after the character’s death in 2017’s Logan.