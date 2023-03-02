'Entire West Midlands bus network to shut down' after drivers vote in favour of industrial action

A National Express bus in Colmore Row, Birmingham. Photo: Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd

Unite the Union opened a ballot to more than 3,000 bus drivers last month in a row over pay and has announced that "all out continuous strike action" is to begin on March 16.

They will be joined by more than 200 National Express engineers who voted for industrial action over pay in January, bringing the total number of striking workers to more than 3,300.

The ballot results document showed that 2,259 staff voted, with 96.24 per cent in favour of industrial action and 3.76 per cent against.

National Express’ operating profits, released today, have more than doubled compared to the previous year.

The company reported revenue increased by 29 per cent to £2.8 billion.

Its underlying operating profits more than doubled to £197.3 million, fuelled by an increase in passenger demand across the group.

Despite this, the union said it had offered its workers in the West Midlands a "real terms pay cut" and added that some drivers earn as little as £11.80 per hour.

National Express West Midlands said it had offered drivers an increase of the average rate by 14 per cent but the union said it was worth just eight per cent – which is below the rate of inflation.

Union chiefs said drivers had since been offered 11.1 per cent on basic pay, while engineers have been offered 11.5 per cent.

A bus driver, who voted in the ballot but wanted to remain anonymous, said some workers were struggling with financial costs.

He said there was a "lot of frustration" and members were "geared up ready for strike action but would rather not if National Express came back with a suitable offer".

Union bosses said the strikes will severely impact National Express West Midlands’ services, which cover 93 per cent of the region’s bus network, including in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Walsall, Dudley and West Bromwich.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “National Express is sitting on mountains of cash and can absolutely afford to give a pay rise to its staff that reflects rocketing living costs.

"It needs to do just that. Unite defends our members jobs, pay and conditions to the hilt and the National Express workforce has their union’s total and unflinching support during these strikes.”

Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh added: “National Express’ greed is the reason why the entire West Midland’s bus network will be shut down and it bears the responsibility for the disruption that will be caused. Our members do not want to strike but National Express has left them with no choice.

"The company needs to put forward an offer that our members can accept – it can clearly afford to.”

A spokesperson for National Express West Midlands, said: “We are disappointed with the ballot result. If the strike dates are announced, we will communicate with our customers via our website www.nxbus.co.uk