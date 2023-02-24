Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

All the Paperchase stores set to close in the region

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The region is set to lose another chain after the announcement of the gradual closure of Paperchase stores.

Paperchase stores across the region are set to disappear as the chain closes
Paperchase stores across the region are set to disappear as the chain closes

The administrators for the card and gift giant announced that there will be a gradual reduction in the number of stores operating over the next few weeks, following the closure of the online store on Friday, February 17.

It means that the 106 stores and 28 concession stands across the UK are set to close, with the loss of around 900 jobs, including the stores in Merry Hill, the Next Store in Wolverhampton and Telford, which only opened in September last year, as well as at three Birmingham stores.

A spokesman for Begbies Traynor confirmed: "The joint administrators are continuing to trade the majority of paperchase stores for the purpose of realising the stock held, but it is anticipated that a gradual reduction in the number of stores operated will occur over the coming weeks as stock levels are reduced."

This means the exact date when each store will close will vary and depends on how much stock is left to sell.

Several weeks ago, Paperchase said it had put itself up for sale and that a number of buyers were interested in the business, but earlier on Tuesday, it appointed administrators after receiving "no viable offers" for the company or its assets.

Even though Paperchase's standalone stores and site are to be lost, the actual Paperchase brand will continue after Tesco bought the intellectual property.

The supermarket chain will start to sell Paperchase products in its supermarkets when Paperchase's standalone branches stop trading.

Paperchase told shoppers that it was with a heavy heart that it was closing its online store, and thanked those who gave the brand support and loyalty over the years.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Wolverhampton
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News