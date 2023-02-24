All the Paperchase stores set to close in the region

Paperchase stores across the region are set to disappear as the chain closes

The administrators for the card and gift giant announced that there will be a gradual reduction in the number of stores operating over the next few weeks, following the closure of the online store on Friday, February 17.

It means that the 106 stores and 28 concession stands across the UK are set to close, with the loss of around 900 jobs, including the stores in Merry Hill, the Next Store in Wolverhampton and Telford, which only opened in September last year, as well as at three Birmingham stores.

A spokesman for Begbies Traynor confirmed: "The joint administrators are continuing to trade the majority of paperchase stores for the purpose of realising the stock held, but it is anticipated that a gradual reduction in the number of stores operated will occur over the coming weeks as stock levels are reduced."

This means the exact date when each store will close will vary and depends on how much stock is left to sell.

Several weeks ago, Paperchase said it had put itself up for sale and that a number of buyers were interested in the business, but earlier on Tuesday, it appointed administrators after receiving "no viable offers" for the company or its assets.

Even though Paperchase's standalone stores and site are to be lost, the actual Paperchase brand will continue after Tesco bought the intellectual property.

The supermarket chain will start to sell Paperchase products in its supermarkets when Paperchase's standalone branches stop trading.