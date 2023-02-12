Notification Settings

Kerrie the dog given oxygen after house fire rescue

By Ian HarveyBirminghamPublished:

A dog was given oxygen after a neighbour rescued it from a kitchen fire at a house.

Kerrie was rescued by a neighbour. Photo: @WMFSBournbrook

The dog, called, Kerrie, was led to safety by a kind neighbour and given oxygen at the scene in Birmingham using a special dog oxygen mask before being taken to vets for a check-up.

Firefighters from Bournbrook Fire Station tweeted on Saturday night: "Blue watch just attended a kitchen fire with @WMFSKingsNorton where Kerrie the Golden Retriever was led to safety by a kind neighbour. Quickly gave oxygen via @RESCUESSENTIALS dog oxygen mask. Gone to doggy hospital for a check up ."

Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the Telford office.

