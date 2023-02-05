Shocking footage shows diners fleeing restaurant fire 'caused by sparkler'

The blaze in Birmingham

Videos have been shared online showing the shocking ferocity of the fire at Caffe Di Milano in the Arcadian on Saturday night.

Staff bravely helped extinguish the fire as sprinklers were activated by the smoke.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "We were called at 11pm to Caffe Di Milano on Hurst Street. We sent two crews.

"The fire was out on arrival - the staff had managed to put the fire out before we got there."

The blaze was believed to have started after a sparkler was dropped into an alcoholic drink which ignited and spread to the wall which quickly caught fire.

A fire broke out at the luxurious Italian restaurant at #CaffeDiMilano in Birmingham last night.



The fire reportedly started when a sparkler in an alcoholic drink ignited the wall decorations, but thankfully no injuries were reported. 🙏🏾 [📹: @kxrolinax - IG] pic.twitter.com/TzypCWrDRi — The Shade Borough (@TheShadeBorough) February 5, 2023