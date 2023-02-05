Notification Settings

Shocking footage shows diners fleeing restaurant fire 'caused by sparkler'

By Adam Smith

Terrified diners fled a Birmingham restaurant after an inferno "caused by a sparkler" caused panic.

The blaze in Birmingham

Videos have been shared online showing the shocking ferocity of the fire at Caffe Di Milano in the Arcadian on Saturday night.

Staff bravely helped extinguish the fire as sprinklers were activated by the smoke.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "We were called at 11pm to Caffe Di Milano on Hurst Street. We sent two crews.

"The fire was out on arrival - the staff had managed to put the fire out before we got there."

The blaze was believed to have started after a sparkler was dropped into an alcoholic drink which ignited and spread to the wall which quickly caught fire.

A 13 second clip was posted on TikTok and showed diners panicking and grabbing their belongings before running to the exit. A staff member can be seen standing in front of the fire trying to put it out with a bucket of water.

