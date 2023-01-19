Birmingham Airport looking to bolster workforce ahead of busy summer

Jodie Padmore, left, and Ibinabo Wariboko

Data shows strong booking volumes for the summer as people continue to prioritise their summer breaks.

In readiness for this, BHX is staging a careers fair and anyone interested is welcome.

Aviation security officers are on the list of vacancies the West Midlands transport hub wants to fill.

These officers perform the safety-critical task of processing customers through pre-flight screening.

Full training will be provided to successful candidates, who do not need any previous security experience.

David Schofield, recruitment supervisor at BHX, said: “At Birmingham Airport (BHX) our purpose is ‘Proud of every journey.’ That means each one of us playing our part to give our customers a great experience - whether it’s a holiday, business or a trip to see loved ones.

“If you work well in a team and are passionate about delivering consistently excellent service in a fast-paced environment, BHX is the place for you.

“If you’re interested, come and see us at our January 25 careers fair. And if you can’t wait until then, check out the careers pages of our website to all our current vacancies.”