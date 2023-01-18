Three men arrested following burglary of thousands of pounds worth of boilers

The three men were arrested following the burglary last week

The three men, all from Birmingham, were arrested on Tuesday by Staffordshire Police, five days after 35 boxes of boilers worth £23,000 were loaded into the back of a Transit van by two men and driven away in Tamworth.

Officers from the force reviewed CCTV footage of the incident on Thursday, January 12 and subsequently arrested a 45-year-old man and a 31-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and a 45-year-old man on suspicion of attempted burglary.

The force confirmed that all three men have been released on conditional police bail while inquiries continue.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We’ve arrested three men after around £23,000 worth of boilers were stolen in Tamworth.

"In the early hours of Thursday (12 January), two men loaded 35 boxes of boilers into the back of a Transit van and drove off.

"We sent officers to the scene to complete enquiries and review CCTV footage of the incident.

"Yesterday morning (Tuesday 17 January), we arrested two men, aged 45 and 31, from Birmingham, on suspicion of burglary.

"Another man, aged 45, from Birmingham, as arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.