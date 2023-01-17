Notification Settings

Two arrests at Birmingham Airport over drunk behaviour

By James Vukmirovic

Birmingham Airport police arrested two passengers on suspicion of being drunk – sparking a reminder of what it could cost travellers.

Birmingham Airport Police have put out a message reminding people to drink responsibly while at the airport following two arrests

A reminder has been put out about the issues of drunkenness at airports after police had a busy night.

Birmingham Airport Police posted the message after reporting that members of the force had to arrest two passengers for being drunk at the airport.

It also displayed a poster on its Twitter account which can be seen around Birmingham Airport listing what it could cost people for being drunk at an airport.

These included a flight being cancelled, a delay or diversion of a plane or being sent to prison.

A spokesman for Birmingham Airport Police said: "Two arrests through the night for passengers being drunk at the airport.

"Please drink responsibly while at the airport.

"Don't swap your nice hotel for our custody cell."











