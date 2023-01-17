Two arrests at Birmingham Airport over drunk behaviour

Birmingham Airport Police have put out a message reminding people to drink responsibly while at the airport following two arrests

A reminder has been put out about the issues of drunkenness at airports after police had a busy night.

Birmingham Airport Police posted the message after reporting that members of the force had to arrest two passengers for being drunk at the airport.

It also displayed a poster on its Twitter account which can be seen around Birmingham Airport listing what it could cost people for being drunk at an airport.

These included a flight being cancelled, a delay or diversion of a plane or being sent to prison.

A spokesman for Birmingham Airport Police said: "Two arrests through the night for passengers being drunk at the airport.

"Please drink responsibly while at the airport.