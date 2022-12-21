Police Commissioner pays tributes to boys who died after falling into icy lake

Officers from West Midlands Police laid bouquets of flowers and stood in silence near to the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull. Photo: Richard Vernalls/PA Wire

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster spoke about the families and friends of the boys, who died after falling into icy water at Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull, at the Strategic Policing and Crime Board on Tuesday.

He spoke about the tragedy of the deaths and attending a remembrance service last Friday, as well as what he described as a heart-rending experience seeing messages left in memory of the boys.

He said: “My heart goes out to the family and friends of the four young boys who have tragically died, following the devastating incident in Solihull, at Babbs Mill Lake, on Sunday, December 11.

“On Friday, December 16, I had an opportunity to attend a deeply moving Remembrance Service and to visit the lake, where flowers have been laid.

“It was a heart-rending experience, to see all of the many tributes to the four young boys, particularly from other young people, who were their friends within the local community."

Mr Foster also spoke in support of the emergency workers who tried to save the boys, and members of the police who had remained at the scene.

“This is an absolute tragedy and I again pay tribute to the emergency service workers, who entered the water to rescue the boys.

“This is a deeply shocking incident and the four young boys, their families and the whole community are in my thoughts and will remain so.”

Messages are still being left at the scene in Solihull, while a GoFundMe page created on behalf of the families has now raised £79,261.