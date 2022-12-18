Hundreds turn out for emotional vigil held in tribute to boys of Babbs Mill lake tragedy

A woman lays flowers among the tributes near to Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull

A huge crowd came together to mourn the four boys lost in the tragedy a week ago.

Brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler, Thomas Stewart and Jack Johnson, just six, eight, ten and 11, suffered cardiac arrests after entering icy waters.

Brothers Finlay and Samuel with their cousin Thomas Stewart

Jack Johnson

People from around the world have paid their respects, donating tens of thousands to heartbroken family members.

Many arrived more than an hour before the Solihull vigil, near to where the tragedy happened, was officially scheduled to begin.

A mountain of floral tributes, cards, chocolates and toys have been left at the scene.