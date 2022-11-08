Notification Settings

Two men set for court on terrorism charges

By James Vukmirovic

Two West Midlands men are set to appear in court after being charged with terrorism offences.

The two men were arrested by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU
The two men from Birmingham were charged on Tuesday with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The 20-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested on November 2 by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU and will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Two men are due to appear in court tomorrow (Wednesday 9 November) charged with a terrorism offence.

"The men – aged 20 and 17 from Birmingham - have been charged this afternoon with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

"Both have been remanded to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

"The charge follows the arrest made on 2 November by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

