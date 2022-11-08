Two men set for court on terrorism charges

The two men were arrested by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU

The two men from Birmingham were charged on Tuesday with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The 20-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested on November 2 by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU and will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

