Two men set for court on terrorism charges

The two men from Birmingham were charged on Tuesday with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
The 20-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested on November 2 by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU and will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
