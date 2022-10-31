Birmingham New Street evacuated after 'suspicious item' discovered

Birmingham New Street railway station

People were forced to leave the busy station at just after 3.30pm "as a precaution" whilst the item is assessed by experts.

The suspicious item was discovered on a platform with emergency services currently at the scene dealing with the incident.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: "We're currently responding to a report of a suspicious item on a platform at New Street.

"The station has been evacuated as a precaution while the item is assessed. Thank you for your patience while we respond to this incident."

National Rail Enquiries told passengers that "due to a security alert on a train at Birmingham New Street, trains running through this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes".

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service posted on Twitter: "We are aware of reports of a suspicious item at New Street Station in Birmingham.

"Ambulance crews are working with colleagues from West Midlands Police, British Transport Police Birmingham and West Midlands Fire Service. The station has been evacuated as a precaution while the item is assessed."