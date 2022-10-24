Claim received on £5M Lotto jackpot prize in Birmingham

A claim has been made for a £5m lottery prize after a winning ticket was bought in Birmingham

The operator of The National Lottery has today confirmed that the claim has been made from a ticket matching all six main numbers and the Bonus Ball, for the draw on September 28.

As with all major prizes, the claim will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the Games Rules Terms and Conditions are adhered to and the integrity of The National Lottery is protected.

Subject to validation, the £5,070,357 prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of Camelot’s Winners’ Advisers.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize. We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process.”

“We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk.

“Players can also buy and check tickets in retail. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

“You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

There will be no information on whether it is an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate more than £30M each week for National Lottery-funded projects.