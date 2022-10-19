Notification Settings

Man dies in city centre park as investigation launched by police

By Eleanor Lawson

A man has died in a central Birmingham park after being found in a critical condition.

The man was found in a critical condition in Cathedral Square, Birmingham
Police and ambulance crews rushed to Cathedral Square, also known as Pigeon Park, at around 8am.

They attempted to resuscitate the man, but he sadly died. An investigation has now been launched by police.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to St Philip’s Cathedral, Cathedral Square, Colmore Row, shortly after 7.50am following reports a man had been found unconscious.

"Despite the best efforts from our ourselves and ambulance colleagues who attempted to resuscitate the man, he sadly died.

"An investigation is underway to determine what happened."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "We were called by the police to a medical emergency on Colmore Row at 7.58am. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and MERIT trauma doctors attended the scene to provide treatment to a man in a critical condition."

All entrances to the park have been closed.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

