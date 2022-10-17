Notification Settings

15-year-old dies after fall from Birmingham multi-storey car park

By Eleanor Lawson

A 15-year-old boy has died after falling from a multi-storey car park in central Birmingham.

The 15-year-old fell from the Moor Street Car Park

Police, an air ambulance, and ambulance crews were called at around 12.30pm after reports of a teenager falling from a multi-storey car park on Moor Street, near the railway station and Selfridges.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called after a teenage boy fell from a multi-storey car park on Moor Street in Birmingham city centre around 12.30pm today.

"The 15-year-old was sadly confirmed dead shortly afterwards. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, which will be referred to the coroner.

"Our thoughts are with his family, and the rest of the community, at this distressing time."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a medical emergency at 12.23pm to near Moor Street Car Park, Birmingham.

"Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were responded to the scene.

"On arrival crews found a patient in a critical condition and commenced advanced trauma care. The patient was conveyed to hospital by land ambulance for further emergency treatment."

Eleanor Lawson

