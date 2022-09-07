Weather and signalling issues wreaking havoc on train lines

Rugeley Trent Valley

Multiple incidents are currently taking a toll the Birmingham New Street and Birmingham Snow Hill Lines.

Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Birmingham New Street and Rugeley Trent Valley, the line towards Walsall is currently disrupted.

This disruption is said to be expected to last until 8pm, and may result in delays and cancellations.

Travellers are advised to use the Live Departures & Arrivals or National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner to see journey options.

Rail Replacement Coaches are accepting passengers from Walsall via Rugeley Town and Rugeley Trent Valley in both directions.

A fault with the signalling system between Rowley Regis and Smethwick Galton Bridge is also causing trains to run at reduced speed on some lines.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rain flooding the railway at Hall Green, all Birmingham Snow Hill Lines are blocked.

West Midlands Railways say that train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed and that the disruption is expected to last until around 7pm.