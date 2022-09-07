Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Weather and signalling issues wreaking havoc on train lines

By Nathan RoweBirminghamPublished: Comments

Weather and signalling issues are causing havoc on train lines across the Black Country.

Rugeley Trent Valley
Rugeley Trent Valley

Multiple incidents are currently taking a toll the Birmingham New Street and Birmingham Snow Hill Lines.

Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Birmingham New Street and Rugeley Trent Valley, the line towards Walsall is currently disrupted.

This disruption is said to be expected to last until 8pm, and may result in delays and cancellations.

Travellers are advised to use the Live Departures & Arrivals or National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner to see journey options.

Rail Replacement Coaches are accepting passengers from Walsall via Rugeley Town and Rugeley Trent Valley in both directions.

A fault with the signalling system between Rowley Regis and Smethwick Galton Bridge is also causing trains to run at reduced speed on some lines.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rain flooding the railway at Hall Green, all Birmingham Snow Hill Lines are blocked.

West Midlands Railways say that train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed and that the disruption is expected to last until around 7pm.

National Express West Midlands is accepting passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Wolverhampton
Walsall
Transport
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News