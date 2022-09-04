Major blaze on Birmingham superstore roof causes road closures

Morrison's on Hagley Road

Fire crews from across the Midlands tackled the fire at Morrisons, Hagley Road, this morning after the fire was reported at 6am (Sunday).

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: "Crews from Birmingham have been in attendance at a significant Fire on the roof of Morrisons on the Hagley Road. "Quick and assertive actions from Firefighters extinguished the fire with minimal damage to the inside of the shop. Hagley Rd will remain blocked for a period of time."

The Hagley Road was closed for several hours and buses were diverted, the Midland Metro also could not run to Edgbaston Village due to fire.

A spokeswoman for Morrisons said: “A fire has taken place at our Edgbaston store overnight but thankfully no-one has been hurt. The store will now remain closed while we carry out structural investigations and ascertain the extent of the damage.