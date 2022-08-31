Notification Settings

The Bush Bash returns this weekend for first time since 2019

By Adam SmithBirminghamPublished:

Midlands bus enthusiasts will be descending on the annual bus bash this weekend.

Historic buses will be on show

National Express West Midlands and the NX Historic Society is holding the Bus Bash on Sunday at Birmingham and Moseley Rugby Club from 10am to 3pm.

The event, last held in 2019, will showcase a selection of buses from National Express West Midlands’ former fleet and other historic preserved vehicles which date back to 1950, as well current vehicles including a brand new hydrogen bus, a tow truck and a fire engine.

Andy Collett from the NX Historic Society helped organise this year’s event, he said: “We are expecting it to be a great day out for all the family with exclusive heritage vehicles, a party bus for children, stalls and refreshments as well as all sorts of bus memorabilia.

“It's free to join the fun and we have also teamed up with The Transport Museum Wythall to provide a free hourly shuttle bus between the Museum and the Rugby Club. There will also be a half hourly shuttle bus from Kings Heath which is being provided by National Express.”

National Express West Midlands services 2 and 3 also serve bus stops near Moseley Rugby Club at Billesley Common on Yardley Wood Road. Timetables can be found on the website nxbus.co.uk.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

