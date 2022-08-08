Notification Settings

Shortlist of cities vying to host Eurovision to be revealed on Friday

By Thomas ParkesBirminghamPublished:

A shortlist of cities vying to host the Eurovision song contest next year will be revealed on Friday to listeners of the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Sam Ryder, arrives at Heathrow Airport in London after finishing second in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Birmingham is in the running to host the event after the success of the Commonwealth Games in the region which has shone a spotlight on the area.

Resorts World Arena has already confirmed it has cleared the dates from its diary and would be ready to step in to act as host – and could benefit from being near to Birmingham Airport.

Several cities up and down the country however have made a bid to host the event, including the likes of Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool and London.

According to the BBC – which broadcasts the contest in the UK and will make the selection alongside the EBU – the winner will be chosen in a two-stage process against requirements that assess the city's capacity and capability.

Once all the applications have been received, a shortlist will be announced on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on August 12. It will be the ninth time Eurovision has taken place in the UK, more than any other country.

Ukraine will automatically qualify for the grand final alongside the so-called big five nations – the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, who each get a free pass because of their financial contributions to the event.

The host city is expected to be announced by the autumn.

