NHS issues guidance as heatwave level two alert issued

The level of alert for the heatwave has been raised to level 2

The Met Office, in conjunction with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), has issued a level 2 heat alert, with a high probability of heatwave criteria being met between Tuesday and Friday next week.

With temperatures set to rise over the next few days, the NHS has urged people to be careful when going outside.

Angela Tranter, nurse practitioner in the Black Country, said: “As temperatures rise, check on any neighbours that may be vulnerable or friends and family to make sure their houses are nice and cool, if they need help with opening windows, buying fans or anything you can think of.

“The main risks posed by a heatwave are dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, as well as overheating, which can make symptoms worse for people who already have problems with their heart or breathing.

"Make sure you stay well hydrated with plenty of fluids but avoid alcohol if possible.

“Try and stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm and look out for any heat-related symptoms such as headache, nausea and vomiting.

"This is a sign that you have had too much sun and could be suffering with heat exhaustion.”