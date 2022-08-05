Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

NHS issues guidance as heatwave level two alert issued

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

The NHS has issued important guidance ahead of next week’s expected heatwave.

The level of alert for the heatwave has been raised to level 2
The level of alert for the heatwave has been raised to level 2

The Met Office, in conjunction with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), has issued a level 2 heat alert, with a high probability of heatwave criteria being met between Tuesday and Friday next week.

With temperatures set to rise over the next few days, the NHS has urged people to be careful when going outside.

Angela Tranter, nurse practitioner in the Black Country, said: “As temperatures rise, check on any neighbours that may be vulnerable or friends and family to make sure their houses are nice and cool, if they need help with opening windows, buying fans or anything you can think of.

“The main risks posed by a heatwave are dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, as well as overheating, which can make symptoms worse for people who already have problems with their heart or breathing.

"Make sure you stay well hydrated with plenty of fluids but avoid alcohol if possible.

“Try and stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm and look out for any heat-related symptoms such as headache, nausea and vomiting.

"This is a sign that you have had too much sun and could be suffering with heat exhaustion.”

For more information on how to cope in hot weather, visit www.nhs.uk/heatwave

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Dudley
Sandwell
Staffordshire
Walsall
Wolverhampton
Wyre Forest
Environment
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News