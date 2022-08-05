Care kits help police officers with basics during Games

The Rapid Relief Team hand out care kits to officers from West Midlands Police

Volunteers from the Rapid Relief Team UK (RRT) charity delivered more than 3,000 bespoke care kits to officers on duty at the Games.

More than 3,000 police officers have been working at the games to keep the public safe and ensure the smooth running of the major two-week event, with many coming from across the region to support the effort.

In a show of gratitude for their work and to help those working away from home feel comfortable, volunteers from the Rapid Relief Team have distributed 3,230 care kits to officers in Birmingham city centre.

The care kits contain bottles of water and a range of toiletries, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, wipes, as well as other helpful essentials that can be easily left behind when working long shifts away from home.

Andy Thomas, a Rapid Relief Team volunteer, said: “It is great to be here at the Commonwealth Games to support the police officers doing such a great service to the community.

"The officers have been really appreciative of our packs, especially as they are here for more than two weeks and they say it is great to have these extras on hand.”

Chief Inspector Ambrose, a police officer working at the Commonwealth Games, said: “As one of the mutual aid liaison officers, I am responsible for staff welfare on site, and I can truly say that these fantastic kits have been a great reminder to the staff that they are being thought of.

"The toiletries in the care kits bring some home comfort to the officers who are working away from home.

“Officers deployed often forget things like toothbrushes or toothpaste and the care packs fill these gaps and take some of the pressure off.

"At the end of a long hard 12-hour shift engaging with the public, officers need such care packs to freshen up and get ready for the next day.