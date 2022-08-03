BBC unveils plans to move from Birmingham office down to Digbeth

What the BBC building will look like. Photo: BBC

Currently based at The Mailbox, BBC Midlands will relocate to a new purpose-built broadcast centre at the former Typhoo Factory site in the city.

The decision has been taken as part of the BBC’s Across the UK strategy to transform its impact across the Midlands. The new cutting-edge centre – which will cost less to run than The Mailbox site – will also support the corporation’s net zero commitments.

As the anchor tenant, the BBC will be a catalyst for the wider creative regeneration of the Digbeth creative quarter, helping to attract additional investment and production to the Midlands.

All of the teams currently based at The Mailbox, including Newsbeat and the Asian Network (who relocate to the city later this year) will move to the new fully accessible centre.

Digbeth Loc Studios, the future home of the BBC’s flagship food entertainment strand MasterChef, will be adjacent to the BBC’s new home.

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, says: “This is another important day for the region. We said we would do more in the Midlands and we’re delivering. The new broadcast centre in Digbeth will give our teams the best facilities and technology to serve audiences for decades to come.

“Moving our Birmingham headquarters to Digbeth is going to help build the creative success of the region – drawing new investment and production to the Midlands - and sits at the heart of the BBC’s Across the UK plans to deliver significant increases in editorial spend and decision-making outside London.

“This decision is one of a number of exciting announcements which strengthen our commitment to the region, including the relocation of programmes like MasterChef and Newsbeat.”

Stuart Thomas, Head of BBC Midlands, says: “This is the perfect home for the BBC in the Midlands, a building steeped in history now waiting to come back to life in one of the most up and coming, creative districts in the country.