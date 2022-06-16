Two arrested after woman seriously hurt in suspected hit and run

It happened in Soho Road, Handsworth at just after 11.50pm on Wednesday.

Officers on patrol found the woman, believed to be in her 40s, and alerted paramedics who treated her at the scene before she was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Police officers have been speaking with witnesses and recovering CCTV from around the area to establish exactly what has happened.

A vehicle which police believe to have been involved – a BMW – was recovered from St Peter's Road in Handsworth at just after 3.10am.

The owner of the vehicle is assisting police with the investigation.

On Thursday morning police arrested two men, aged 24 and 19, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

They remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Sgt Julie Lyman, from the serious collision investigation unit at West Midlands Police, said: "Our enquiries into the circumstances that have left a woman with serious injuries are at an early stage.

"We would urge anyone who we've not yet spoken with to get in contact and we’d also ask anyone who was driving on Soho Road at between 11pm and midnight on June 15 to look at any dashcam they have and let us know if there’s anything of significance."