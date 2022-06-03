Tesco Express could be granted permission to serve alcohol despite concerns

Tesco Express Bournville at an Esso fuel pump

One resident accused Tesco of ‘bullying’ the community and said the company has a ‘complete disregard’ for the local neighbourhood.

The small Tesco branch, operating on the forecourt of an Esso fuel station, is seeking permission to serve alcohol every day between 7.30am and 10.30pm.

Leading the fight against this is Bournville and Cotteridge Councillor Liz Clements, who said the introduction of alcohol into the store will be a ‘magnet for shoplifters’.

“I know many residents object to this application because they believe that it is out of keeping with the Quaker heritage of our area,” Councillor Clements said.

“I am aware that it is an extremely busy store and that it has a serious problem with shop-lifting and with the theft of petrol by drivers who drive off without paying for their fuel.

“Residents are concerned about the risk of customers who have purchased alcohol congregating in the neighbourhood to drink their purchases, with a potential for excessive noise and anti-social behaviour.”

In 2015, Maryvale News & Wine became the first shop to break a 120-year booze ban in the area of Bourneville once known as ‘The Dry Village’.

Then in March this year, another fuel station shop named Maryvale Convenience Store was also granted an alcohol licence, despite over 500 objections from residents.

The Tesco in question applied for a licence to serve alcohol back in 2019 which was rejected. One resident said ‘nothing had changed’ since then and that the area already has antisocial behaviour from ‘break-ins and drug deal handovers’.

Another resident said: “Bournville has a worldwide reputation that is respected as an alcohol-free area that was built on Quaker values set by George Cadbury. This is the reason we moved to Bournville 19 years ago.”

Meanwhile, West Midlands Police said they have no objections to the licence application.