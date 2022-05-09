Stadium handover as redevelopment project is completed

Dom Olliff shakes hands with Dave Wagg as the stadium handover is completed

After three years of redevelopment work, Alexander Stadium has been handed over to Birmingham City Council at the completion of the £72 million project.

Despite planning permission being obtained just before the wettest February in history (February 2020) and the work being delivered during the unprecedented circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, the scheme has remained on budget and schedule.

After the handover, Birmingham 2022 has now taken up tenancy and will finalise the temporary Games-time enhancements that will turn it into a 30,000-seat venue for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as all of the athletics and Para athletics competition.

Post-Games, the temporary overlay will be removed, leaving a legacy facility with just under 18,000 seats, acting as a focal point for sport, health, wellbeing and community activity in Perry Barr and the wider area of north west Birmingham.

Sandeep Shingadia (representing WMCA) and Louise Brooke-Smith join Dave Wagg (centre) at the Stadium

Councillor Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: "The new-look Alexander Stadium is absolutely stunning and it's testament to the vision and hard work of everyone involved in this project that it has already been hailed as the best athletics stadium in the country.

"Birmingham has a venue to be truly proud of and we look forward to welcoming athletes, coaches and spectators for what I am confident will be an unforgettable Commonwealth Games."

Dave Wagg, Head of Sport and Physical Activity at Birmingham City Council, said: "Having been working in sport and leisure for the council for 25 years, the pride I feel in having overseen the transformation of this facility is almost overwhelming.

"Despite the massive challenges thrown at us over the last two years, none of which could have been imagined at the time Birmingham was named as host city for the Games, we have come through and delivered exactly what was required.

"That is due to the hard work and effort of many people engaged on the project and I offer my thanks to everyone who had a role on the scheme and cannot wait to see the Stadium on the international stage for Birmingham 2022."

Dominic Olliff, Director of Venues for Birmingham 2022, said: "The newly redeveloped Alexander Stadium looks fantastic.

"As it will host the track and field programme, and our Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the Stadium is a hugely important venue for the Games, and it has been a joy to witness its incredible transformation over the last couple of years.”