Man jailed for five years after gun found in manbag

Jerome Powell

Jerome Powell was stopped on Bristol Road, Selly Oak, on February 16 and arrested after firearms officers searched him and seized the weapon.

The 26-year-old admitted to having a loaded revolver while being detained and told a sergeant at the custody desk there was a bullet in the weapon.

Powell, of Portland Road in Birmingham, was charged with possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in jail at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Chief Inspector Leanne Lowe, from West Midlands Police's regional organised crime unit, said: "He may not have used the weapon, but it’s an offence to be carrying one and I’m pleased Powell’s been put away for his actions.

"Youth violence needs to stop, a key part of that is prevention work as well as intervention and removing dangerous weapons from our streets.

"We will continue to intercept and disrupt criminals who think it’s acceptable to carry guns and knives around. We are also always looking at the bigger picture, targeting organised crime groups and working alongside communities to prevent young people from becoming involved in gun crime."