Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man jailed for five years after gun found in manbag

By Thomas ParkesBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

A man has been jailed for five years after officers found a loaded gun in his manbag while he was going to see his probation officer.

Jerome Powell
Jerome Powell

Jerome Powell was stopped on Bristol Road, Selly Oak, on February 16 and arrested after firearms officers searched him and seized the weapon.

The 26-year-old admitted to having a loaded revolver while being detained and told a sergeant at the custody desk there was a bullet in the weapon.

Powell, of Portland Road in Birmingham, was charged with possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in jail at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Chief Inspector Leanne Lowe, from West Midlands Police's regional organised crime unit, said: "He may not have used the weapon, but it’s an offence to be carrying one and I’m pleased Powell’s been put away for his actions.

"Youth violence needs to stop, a key part of that is prevention work as well as intervention and removing dangerous weapons from our streets.

"We will continue to intercept and disrupt criminals who think it’s acceptable to carry guns and knives around. We are also always looking at the bigger picture, targeting organised crime groups and working alongside communities to prevent young people from becoming involved in gun crime."

Anyone who has any information should contact the force or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News