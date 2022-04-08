Top names to play in charity match

Ben Davidson

Ben Davidson, founder and director of Davidsons Estates, will be pulling on his shorts, boots and shinpads to face the likes of ex-Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor and top UK film and TV star Stephen Graham.

Mr Davidson is getting ready for his cameo performance as Davidson Estates is one of the lead sponsors for the Sellebrity Soccer event on Sunday, May 22.

The series of celebrity football matches first kicked off in 2012 and has since raised more than £1.3 million for various charities.

Other celebrities already confirmed for the match include actors Danny Dyer and Ollie Phelps, former Spurs and Wolves star and Talk Sport presenter Jamie O’Hara, singers Shayne Ward and Lee Latchford Evans, EastEnders soap star Dean Gaffney, plus Jake Cornish and Brad McClelland from the latest Love Island.

Mr Davidson said: “We are delighted to be one of the lead sponsors for this match and are determined to help raise as much money as we can for Niamh’s Next Step.

“The Sellebrity Soccer series of matches has proved itself as a really strong brand that manages to bring in some top-quality stars.

“This all means bringing more attention to the game which in turn raises the most money possible for some great causes.”

Staff from Davidson Estates, which has offices at 14a Frederick Road in Edgbaston and at Unit 2 in Liberty Place, Sheepcote Street in the city centre, will be inviting various VIP clients along to support the teams.

Mr Davidson added: “As part of our sponsorship we will have our logo on the top back of 16 celebrity shirts and our VIPs will meet all the celebrities and have photos with them.

“We will get fully signed football shirts by all of the celebrities which we will then hopefully raffle off to raise even more money on the day.