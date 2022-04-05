Man seriously injured after falling from upper floor at Birmingham Bullring

Selfridges in Bullring shopping centre

Emergency services were called to the centre in Birmingham after the man fell just before 2.40pm on Tuesday.

He was given trauma care before being rushed to hospital.

Part of the shopping centre was cordoned off by police as a result and remained closed into the afternoon. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said officers were working to understand what happened and there was no suggestion a crime had been committed.

It has been reported that sections of the Selfridges store were cordoned off on all levels and all entrances apart from the back entrance were blocked.

Claire Brown, spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said they received numerous 999 calls.

She added"An ambulance, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene. An off duty paramedic was also on scene.

"When crews arrived they found a man being cared for by Bullring staff who had sustained serious injuries. He was given trauma care by the team of ambulance staff before being conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham."