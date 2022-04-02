Man in 60s dies in two-car crash

Coventry Road. Photo: Google

The incident took place at around 6.45pm, April 1, on Coventry Road, near to the junction of Kings Road, South Yardley.

Two cars, a Mercedes and Mazda, were involved, with the passenger of the Mazda, a man in his 60s, dying at the scene due to his injuries.

The drivers of the Mazda and the Mercedes were taken to hospital and they both remain in a stable condition.

DS Chris Ridge from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our investigations into this collision are still in the early stages, and we are working to identify exactly what happened in the moments leading to the tragic death of this man.

"His family are being supported by specialist officers as they come to terms with this terrible news.

"We also want to thank everyone for their patience as the road was closed for some time over night. They have all since re-opened.

"We are urging anyone with information, who witnessed the crash or who saw either the white Mercedes or red Mazda in the moments beforehand.

"If you have dash cam or CCTV footage, we also urge you to contact us."

Anyone who lives or works in the area is asked to check CCTV, dash cam and doorbell footage.