Programme aims to help give people blinding welcome to region

Members of the team will be visible as they will be dressed in Peaky Blinders-style outfits

The People Powered Visitor Engagement programme is designed to support the region in preparation for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and its anticipated 1.2 million visitors and was introduced at the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

Created by the Business and Tourism Programme (BATP), the People Powered Visitor Engagement programme will see a host of mobile information units introduced at key locations throughout the region to ensure visitors have everything they need to fully experience all that the West Midlands has to offer.

Those visiting the region will be treated to a blinding welcome as they are greeted by the expert team, who will be easily identifiable in their 1920’s style 3-piece tweed suits, inspired by the look of the Peaky Blinders, Birmingham’s most famous street gang.

The team will use their extensive local knowledge and in-depth training adapted from the Getting Games Ready programme, including the internationally recognised ‘Welcome Host’ module, to recommend attractions and experiences, travel information, directions and ticket sales to extend dwell time and deliver an outstanding visitor experience.

Launched in January, Getting Games Ready has 7,000 free places available to tourism businesses across the West Midlands.

The programme comes at an important time for the region as it takes its place on the world stage and looks to maximise the opportunities and long-term economic legacy the games present.

Minister for Sport and Tourism, Nigel Huddleston said: "This fantastic programme will showcase the best this brilliant region has to offer and ensure a world-class welcome to thousands of tourists in an unforgettable summer of sport and culture."

Becky Frall, Head of Tourism at the West Midlands Growth Company said: "We’re delighted to launch the People Powered Visitor Engagement programme.

"As excitement builds in the lead up to the Games, our new mobile information hubs and information staff will ensure visitors receive a warm welcome upon arrival and a memorable experience throughout the duration of their stay.

"While encouraging footfall across the breadth of our venues, attractions and eateries, our tweed-clad staff will also pay tribute to the Birmingham-borne, hit TV series Peaky Blinders, which continues to capture audiences worldwide."

The Welcome People will support the Birmingham 2022 Festival, a six-month celebration of culture in the West Midlands and the biggest celebration of creativity ever seen in the region.