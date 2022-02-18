Police chief demands the best from police and how to help officers in latest blog

Sir David Thompson spoke about the need to create a strong policing culture with no discrimination and with support for all officers

Sir David Thompson spoke about the need to create a strong culture that eliminates bias, discrimination, racism and misogyny from the police, while also offering a perspective from the service about what officers face on a daily basis in his regular blog.

He started by addressing the incidents in London over the last few months, saying there was no excuse for the "appalling behaviour" shown in Operation Hotton or in the treatment of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry.

He said: "These cases frighten us all as they show the graphic thoughts of those to whom we entrust our safety.

"Horrifyingly, these deplorable people appeared to find like-minded souls in a service that stands for justice and law.

"Cases where officers have exploited their position for sexual gain are far too frequent and the Couzens case is beyond words.

"Be under no illusion, we are a service horrified by the events we have seen. The public are right to be shocked."

While addressing the shock and horror that the public felt about recent incidents, Sir David also said he wanted to address the trauma officers go through and ensure they are supported.

He said: "For the police, trauma is an everyday feature of life, as a few weeks ago when West Midlands officers gave CPR to a child who was fatally injured in a stabbing.

"Violence, threats, intimidation and horrifying sights are a regular feature of policing in our towns and cities.

"The police, unlike the military, are constantly on operations and whilst the main are spared the acute danger soldiers face they are subject to sustained trauma."

He also addressed how policing could be politically charged and how it could be easy to drive a "macho culture" in policing, but harder to encourage one with empathy and compassion.

He said: "After years of reductions in budgets extra officers are coming through the government’s investment.

"However, the service has been running on hot for some time with huge workloads for officers and little time for engagement with the public valued by communities and essential to keep police perspectives in balance.

"Policing’s mission is wider than ever and people’s view on what the police should do and how they do it is unique amongst public services in all quarters. It is increasingly impossible to satisfy everyone.

"The police are also the only emergency service who did not receive a pay rise this year.

"This is despite bearing the brunt of public anger for the extraordinary restrictions necessary to tackle this pandemic and the volatile society that has emerged from our lockdowns."

Sir David spoke about demanding the best and how he and other chiefs would work to ensure it endures in a more diverse, dynamic and less trusting society.

He said: "Policing must change but as we all know tonight, as every night, those in blue will stand between us and the darkness.

"They need to know we want better from policing but that what they do - the acts of courage and selflessness that many officers and staff demonstrate on a daily basis - is valued by us all."