Adrian Chiles wins £1.7 million tax bill fight

Adrian Chiles has won his appeal at a tax tribunal

A tax tribunal has ruled that there was "no suggestion" the 54-year-old star had tried to avoid paying

Mr Chiles' company Basic Broadcasting had appealed against a £1,249,433 income tax bill and a further £460,739 in national insurance contributions.

It related to when the former One Show presenter was working for the BBC and ITV between 2012 and 2017.

He is one of dozens of broadcasters pursued by HM Revenue & Customs under legislation, known as IR35.

The IR35 rules are designed to crack down on tax avoidance by disguised employees – workers who pay corporate taxes, which are typically lower than income tax and national insurance contributions, by billing for their services via limited companies, despite effectively being full-time employees.

HMRC argued that Mr Chiles was not freelancing for the 2012 to 2017 period and should have paid more tax as an employee, but Judge Jonathan Cannan allowed Chiles’ appeal, ruling the presenter was not a disguised employee of either the BBC or ITV because he was in business on his own account. He added there was “no suggestion Mr Chiles set out to avoid tax” through his company.

HMRC can appeal against the judgment and says its is analysing the outcome of the tribunal before considering next steps.

Mr Chiles has worked as a contractor through Basic Broadcasting since 1996.

Despite winning the case, Quinton-born Mr Chiles, who lived and was educated in Hagley from the age of four, will have to pay his legal fees.

Contractors typically pay corporation tax at 19 per cent and national insurance at nine per cent.