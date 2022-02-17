15-year-old girl left needing surgery and stitches following unprovoked knife attack

Police have released this image in a bid to track the attacker down

The incident took place while she was walking home along Shenley Lane in Birmingham, where the man assaulted her with a knife, causing injuries to her hand and head.

She managed to make her way home, but required surgery to her hand and stitches to a deep laceration on her head, as well as other superficial wounds.

The incident took place at about 7pm on February 1 and now an e-fit image has been released in hopes of tracking the attacker down.

The man is described as white, large build, wearing dark clothing, a dark blue face mask, dark beanie hat and a dark top with the hood up.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Sproson said: "This attack appears to have been totally unprovoked and has had a devastating effect on the young girl.

"She’s been able to give us a really good description and this artists impression has been created. Do you recognise him?

"Our investigation is ongoing and we’ve been meticulously going through all available CCTV of the area.

"We understand that attacks like this can be alarming, but we have had no further reports of similar behaviour and we have increased our patrols in an effort to reassure the public."

"If you can help us identify this man or have any other information to assist the investigation, please contact us vis Live Chat or call 101.