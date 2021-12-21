Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hospital order for man after knife attack in cafe

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished:

A man has received a hospital order after stabbing a man in the neck in a city cafe.

Usman Jan was found guilty of attempted murder following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, December 16, more than two years after the incident at the San internet cafe on Grove Lane in Handsworth.

The 26-year-old, of no fixed address, walked into the cafe on June 7, 2019, with a knife in his pocket and stabbed a 21-year-old man in the neck.

The injured man ran for help and a nearby shop worker assisted by disarming Jan, who was chasing him, and calling for help.

Officers arrived shortly after and Jan was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, while the injured man had to undergo a tracheostomy, but has now made a full recovery.

Jan, who suffers from mental health issues, has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

Investigating officer, DC Holly Percival said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the man involved and for people who were going about their daily business that day.

"It’s a busy area and lots of people were out and about – it was frightening to see an injured man being chased by someone with a knife.

"I hope the outcome offers some comfort to the man as he tries to come to terms with what happened to him.

"My thoughts remain with him and I’d like to thank the man who assisted."

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News