Hospital order for man after knife attack in cafe

Usman Jan was found guilty of attempted murder following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, December 16, more than two years after the incident at the San internet cafe on Grove Lane in Handsworth.

The 26-year-old, of no fixed address, walked into the cafe on June 7, 2019, with a knife in his pocket and stabbed a 21-year-old man in the neck.

The injured man ran for help and a nearby shop worker assisted by disarming Jan, who was chasing him, and calling for help.

Officers arrived shortly after and Jan was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, while the injured man had to undergo a tracheostomy, but has now made a full recovery.

Jan, who suffers from mental health issues, has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

Investigating officer, DC Holly Percival said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the man involved and for people who were going about their daily business that day.

"It’s a busy area and lots of people were out and about – it was frightening to see an injured man being chased by someone with a knife.

"I hope the outcome offers some comfort to the man as he tries to come to terms with what happened to him.