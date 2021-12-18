Speeding driver sentenced for serious collisions

Jordan Tedstone has been jailed for four years and nine months and disqualified from driving for seven years.

Jordan Tedstone was found guilty of dangerous driving for the first collision, pleaded guilty for causing serious injury by dangerous driving for the second collision and also convicted of driving with no insurance.

Tedstone was racing along Frankley Lane in Birmingham in a Volkswagen Scirocco at speeds of up to 70mph when the first collision happened on May 22, 2019.

His friend, who was driving a Volkswagen Polo in the same direction, collided head on with an oncoming taxi and died.

Kieron Mason’s family described the 23-year-old as "a really happy, care-free lad who was the life and soul of any party" and said he was "devoted to his family".

The taxi driver and his passenger were taken to hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

While on bail waiting for trial, Tedstone was involved in another collision on June 13 this year, on Woodgate Lane in Rubery.

The 22-year-old lost control of his Mercedes, mounting the pavement before crashing into a bus stop.

He had three passengers inside the car with him, including a 22-year-old man who suffered permanent spinal cord damage and was left paralysed.

Another passenger aged 19 suffered leg and pelvis fractures and a third was less seriously hurt.

The 22-year-old, of Gregory Avenue in Weoley Castle, was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, December 16 for four years and nine months for both offences.

He has also been disqualified from driving for seven years.

Sergeant Julie Lyman, from the West Midlands Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Tedstone drove at speeds around residential streets with no care for anyone else’s safety.

"His reckless actions have resulted in some catastrophic consequences in not just one, but two collisions.