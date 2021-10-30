M5 motorway closed after lorry jack-knifes in crash

The accident occurred on the M5 between junctions 3 and 4. Photo: Google Street Map

Traffic was delayed for up to an hour and diversions were in place after the collision between a car and a lorry on the northbound section between Junction 3 of the M5 near Quinton and Junction 4 near Bromsgrove.

Fire crews from Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service from Droitwich and Bromsgrove and ambulance crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene just after 9am.

The lorry was found to have jack knifed and overturned, causing damage to the area around the crash and also leaking diesel across the carriageway.

Three people were treated at the scene for injuries not believed to be serious while fire crews worked to clear up the diesel and members of Central Motorway Policing Group (CMPG) worked to fix the damage done to the motorway infrastructure.

CMPG also worked to help motorists trapped in flooded sections between Junctions 2 and 3 due to heavy rain.

A spokesman for CMPG said: "The M5 northbound Junction 4 to Junction 3 is closed due to a Road Traffic Collision involving a HGV which has jacked knife.

"The RTC has caused damage to the infrastructure which, at the moment, won’t let us open the carriageway.

"We also have flooding between Junction 3 and 2 which we are working with OPU Worcestershire and Highways West Midlands to sort out the trapped traffic.

"This will be a slow process, but we will work as quickly as possible.

"To sort out the trapped traffic, we have to close M5 Junction 5 northbound, M42 Junction 1 southbound and M5 Junctions 4 & 5 entry slips.

"There will also be a lane 3 closure on the M5 soutbound Junction 3 to Frankly services due to the damage to the infrastructure."

A spokesman for Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to reports of an accident on the M5 northbound between junctions 3 and 4 due to a collision between a HGV and a car.

"We sent four specialist vehicles to the scene, along with fire crews from Bromsgrove and Droitwich, and found the lorry had jack knifed and overturned and was leaking diesel.

"Crews are working at the scene to clear the diesel and three people were treated at the scene for injuries believed not to be serious."