Appeal for help to find missing man, 51

An appeal has been launched to help find a man who went missing while in the company of care staff.

Wayne Gray was with care staff in Stechford when he went missing. Photo: Birmingham Police
West Midlands Police are working to find Wayne Gray, who went missing in Stechford, Birmingham, on Saturday.

The 51-year-old is described as 5ft 9ins tall and was last seen wearing black shorts, white socks, black trainers, a cream jumper and a grey tracksuit top.

A spokesman for Birmingham Police said: "Have you seen Wayne Gray?

"The 51-year-old was with care staff in Stechford when he went missing.

"Seen him? Please call us on 101. Thanks."

