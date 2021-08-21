Appeal for help to find missing man, 51

West Midlands Police are working to find Wayne Gray, who went missing in Stechford, Birmingham, on Saturday.
The 51-year-old is described as 5ft 9ins tall and was last seen wearing black shorts, white socks, black trainers, a cream jumper and a grey tracksuit top.
A spokesman for Birmingham Police said: "Have you seen Wayne Gray?
"The 51-year-old was with care staff in Stechford when he went missing.
"Seen him? Please call us on 101. Thanks."