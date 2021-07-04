Quick-thinking actions of police officers save man's life after exercise rope nearly strangles him

Pc Alfie Ratcliffe (left) and Pc Tom Dale

The man, in his 20s, was exercising in Highbury Park when he became tangled in an exercise rope which was tied to a tree to do pull-ups.

A member of the public called police as the man struggled to breathe when the rope became tied around his neck on Thursday night.

Pc Alfie Ratcliffe and Pc Tom Dale were nearby in the park on Operation Guardian patrols – the force's operation to tackle knife crime.

And within minutes of the call the officers had reached the man and managed to lift him free to alleviate the pressure on his neck.

He was given initial first aid until paramedics arrived and was taken to hospital.

There are not believed to be any lasting effects to his health.

Neighbourhood Inspector Neil Kirkpatrick said: "I am so relieved to hear the man was brought to safety so quickly.

"This is exactly why as police officers we do what we do. Our number one priority is to protect life, and the quick-thinking actions of the member of the public, along with the actions of our officers, really did just that.