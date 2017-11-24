Work begins on new artificial pitch at Dell Stadium

It will replace an old grass one that has been there for 18 years.

Dudley council bosses have welcomed the move, saying the facility will allow students to enhance their footballing talents for years to come.

The Dell Stadium

A large chunk of the project has been funded by the Football Association, which donated £550,000.

Construction teams have been on the ground removing the old pitch in preparation for the laying of the new one.

Councillor Ian Kettle, cabinet member for planning and economic development, said: “The pitch will be set up for many years which will allow people to use wonderful facilities.

“It will provide a great chance for young people to get active and maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

The Dell Stadium

Advertising

He added: “This investment will transform the pitch at the Dell for the benefit of all users. It forms part of our wider investment in leisure services, showing our commitment to providing quality leisure facilities for our residents.”

Dudley Council has provided the remaining £110,000 funding towards the project.

The authority has pledged to invest £22m in the wider leisure service, which includes plans for a new leisure centre and to refurbish modern and existing ones in Halesowen and Stourbridge.

Anyone wishing to book a pitch at the site, contact area manager Steve Gay on steve.gay@dudley.gov.uk