Lola Lonsdale, 9, is a talented ballerina. Elena, nine, also known as Dorothy! Picture sent in by Loz Pitcock. Kayleigh Harrison sent a picture of her twins, five, and their older sister, aged nine. Freya and Ted Thursfield, aged ten and four, as a Cheshire Cat and Gingerbread Man duo. Elmer the Patchwork Elephant as a baby! Grace Williams, four months old. Tyler James-Aldridge, eight, is off to Hogwarts. Ruari, four, made a great Stick man costume. Picture sent in by Maria Cole. Brooke Parker-Millington, nine, as Coco from his favourite Disney film and book. Harry Fellows, seven, drew a beard on to look like Mr Bean. Amanda Walker made little Sophie's costume for the Tiger Who Came to Tea. Isaac, ten, Henry, eight, and Heidi, five, looking great in their costumes. Picture sent by Sarah Simner. Archie, ten, and Jack Griffiths, seven, worked hard on their costumes. Sophia Griffiths, five, as Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Kaycee has watched Cat in the Hat every day since she was one! Picture sent in by Joanne Lea Everyone at Seesaws Nursery in Merridale dressed up for the special day. Fred, four, paired his Chewbacca costume with his Frozen wellies. Picture sent in by Kathleen Nock. Noah Jones is a very hungry caterpillar! Chloe Trainer, nine, wrote her own book for World Book Day.

The annual charity event celebrates well-loved books, their authors, and the importance of reading.

Kids are encouraged to dress as someone – or something! – from their favourite book, and are given a voucher from their school to spend on any book they choose.

Starting in the UK and Ireland in 1997, World Book Day is marked and celebrated in over 100 countries.