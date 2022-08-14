Exclusive drone photos reveal how parched region has become after driest month 'for more than a century'

The yellow earth as seen from Barr Beacon, Walsall.

The images, captured by drone camera above Barr Beacon, Walsall, show what appears to be Sun-damaged earth.

The grassy terrain at Barr Beacon, Walsall, appears to have turned a parched yellow colour.

While some of the landscape still maintains its greenish beauty, the terrain certainly looks far more dehydrated and sun-baked than usual.

The region experienced its driest July for more than a century this year, and the extreme weather - sunshine and high temperatures - continued into August.

Barr Beacon, Walsall, looking towards Aldridge. The greenish beauty is maintained but the grassy fields are suffering.

As a result, local water suppliers are urging people to "use water wisely", while stopping short at this point of imposing a hosepipe ban.

In other parts of the country, people haven't been so lucky as drought conditions have prompted water companies to impose hosepipe bans.

Barr Beacon, Walsall, looking towards Streetly. It certainly looks like the area needs some water.

Rain could be on the way though, at least temporarily, as the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the West Midlands for hit-and-miss thunderstorms from 10am on Monday.

The rain might provide some much-needed respite to parched countryside in the region but temperatures will remain relatively high.

It's also worth mentioning that wet weather on hard land brings with it a unique set of other potential issues.