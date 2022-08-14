Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Exclusive drone photos reveal how parched region has become after driest month 'for more than a century'

By Mark MorrisWalsallEnvironmentPublished: Comments

Exclusive aerial photographs illustrate just how dry parts of the region have become in recent weeks, as we continue to experience a second summer heatwave.

The yellow earth as seen from Barr Beacon, Walsall.
The yellow earth as seen from Barr Beacon, Walsall.

The images, captured by drone camera above Barr Beacon, Walsall, show what appears to be Sun-damaged earth.

The grassy terrain at Barr Beacon, Walsall, appears to have turned a parched yellow colour.

While some of the landscape still maintains its greenish beauty, the terrain certainly looks far more dehydrated and sun-baked than usual.

The region experienced its driest July for more than a century this year, and the extreme weather - sunshine and high temperatures - continued into August.

Barr Beacon, Walsall, looking towards Aldridge. The greenish beauty is maintained but the grassy fields are suffering.

As a result, local water suppliers are urging people to "use water wisely", while stopping short at this point of imposing a hosepipe ban.

In other parts of the country, people haven't been so lucky as drought conditions have prompted water companies to impose hosepipe bans.

Barr Beacon, Walsall, looking towards Streetly. It certainly looks like the area needs some water.

Rain could be on the way though, at least temporarily, as the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the West Midlands for hit-and-miss thunderstorms from 10am on Monday.

The rain might provide some much-needed respite to parched countryside in the region but temperatures will remain relatively high.

It's also worth mentioning that wet weather on hard land brings with it a unique set of other potential issues.

For more information on what to expect from next week's thunderstorms, you can check out our article on the Met Office's latest weather warning.

Environment
News
Latest photos
Walsall
Local Hubs
Editor's Picks
Trending Topics
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News