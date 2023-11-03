NHS worker shortlisted for top apprentice award

Scott Shenton, decontamination manager at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, led a specialist face mask fitting process for staff – known as FIT testing – so that they would protect themselves and patients from the Covid-19 virus.

His process, created whilst he was undergoing his level three team leader/supervisor apprenticeship course, was highly commended across the trust and he was later asked to give advice about the system across multiple NHS trusts within the area.

As a result, he’s been recognised for his work by the Ladder for Greater Birmingham Apprenticeship Awards and is nominated for the health, education and care gong.

Scott, who first joined the trust 15 years ago as a ward service officer, said: “I’m really honoured to receive this recognition for the project.

"The skills I’ve learnt during my apprenticeship have been amazing and I’ve been able to share my learning with the team, teaching them ways in which to develop their own careers.

“The pandemic was a truly difficult time for many and I’m glad that the FIT testing process helped staff and patients not just within the trust where I work, but those working within other organisations too.

“Of course, the support I received from my managers during my apprenticeship was outstanding and I’m very grateful for the encouragement I had to further my career.”

The award recognises a staff member who has gone above and beyond for the people they work with, has a can-do approach, and delivers outstanding levels of care to colleagues and patients.

Helen Colbourne, non-clinical awards coordinator, added: “Scott is a very approachable team leader and for him no job is too small.

"During the pandemic he put his team and our patients first.

“His work on ensuring patients and staff were well equipped and remained safe, speaks volumes.

"He continues to demonstrate his excellent and outstanding work ethic and brilliant can-do attitude within his role, whilst also leading his team. We are so proud of him and this wonderful recognition.”

The awards ceremony will be held on November 16 at Walsall Football Club’s Poundland Bescot Stadium.