'I can feel the weakness and the tiredness': How Long Covid is still affecting thousands in Black Country
Premium
Tens of thousands of Black Country and Staffordshire residents may be suffering from debilitating effects of coronavirus, new figures show.
Data from the NHS GP Patient Survey, carried out January to April, found that 5.9 per cent of the 19,823 people in Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton who responded said they were still experiencing symptoms more than 12 weeks after first having Covid-19. The number is up from 5.3 per cent reported in 2022.