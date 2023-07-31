Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'I can feel the weakness and the tiredness': How Long Covid is still affecting thousands in Black Country

Premium
By Deborah HardimanWolverhamptonCoronavirusPublished: Comments

Tens of thousands of Black Country and Staffordshire residents may be suffering from debilitating effects of coronavirus, new figures show.

Long Covid sufferer Milkinder Jaspal, of Wolverhampton, took part in rehabilitation trial
Long Covid sufferer Milkinder Jaspal, of Wolverhampton, took part in rehabilitation trial

Data from the NHS GP Patient Survey, carried out January to April, found that 5.9 per cent of the 19,823 people in Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton who responded said they were still experiencing symptoms more than 12 weeks after first having Covid-19. The number is up from 5.3 per cent reported in 2022.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Walsall
Staffordshire
Sandwell
Dudley
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News