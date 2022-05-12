Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dudley GP recognised for hard work during pandemic with invite to Buckingham Palace garden party

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyCoronavirusPublished:

A Black Country GP who worked tirelessly during the pandemic has had his efforts rewarded with an invitation to a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Dr Mohit Mandiratta attended the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
Dr Mohit Mandiratta attended the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Every year Her Majesty the Queen hosts four garden parties as a way of recognising and rewarding members of public for their services.

Dr Mohit Mandiratta, a GP in Dudley and a clinical lead for Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group (BCWB CCG), was invited to the first garden party of the summer on Wednesday.

Dr Mandiratta was at the forefront of communicating important health messages to the public throughout the pandemic – all while continuing to care for patients, deliver vaccines, and represent people in his role on the local NHS commissioning board.

Dr Mohit Mandiratta attended the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

As part of his work he has appeared on national TV and radio including BBC Breakfast, featured in informative videos on topics such as how to take a lateral flow test and how to manage long Covid symptoms at home, as well as helping to translate important Covid-19 resources into alternative languages including Urdu and Hindi.

Dr Mandiratta said: “I feel incredibly privileged and honoured to have attended the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

"I would never have even dreamed the son of first-generation immigrants from India, born and raised in Quinton, would end up being invited to Her Majesty's residence. I am so humbled and grateful to have been chosen.

“I truly love my job, and try my best to help whoever I can every day I work. On top of my day job as a GP, I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunities I have had to share important health messages to a wide audience.

“I hope that sharing information and advice on such a scale has helped people make the right choices for their health, especially during such a difficult time for so many during the pandemic.”

Mark Axcell, interim accountable officer of BCWB CCG, said: “Dr Mandiratta has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and has been instrumental in sharing important public health messages to a wide range of audiences, providing a friendly face and trusted expert guidance.

“He has served the local community with true dedication and I’m delighted he was able to represent the Black Country and West Birmingham at such a prestigious event.

“Dr Mandiratta is representative of thousands of local key workers who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic, and I am incredibly proud of everything they have achieved.

"The pandemic has been a life changing event and taught us all many lessons, but the way we have worked together across the NHS, local authorities, and the community and voluntary sector really has been fantastic.”

Coronavirus
Health
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News