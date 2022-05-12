Dudley GP recognised for hard work during pandemic with invite to Buckingham Palace garden party

Dr Mohit Mandiratta attended the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Every year Her Majesty the Queen hosts four garden parties as a way of recognising and rewarding members of public for their services.

Dr Mohit Mandiratta, a GP in Dudley and a clinical lead for Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group (BCWB CCG), was invited to the first garden party of the summer on Wednesday.

Dr Mandiratta was at the forefront of communicating important health messages to the public throughout the pandemic – all while continuing to care for patients, deliver vaccines, and represent people in his role on the local NHS commissioning board.

Dr Mohit Mandiratta attended the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

As part of his work he has appeared on national TV and radio including BBC Breakfast, featured in informative videos on topics such as how to take a lateral flow test and how to manage long Covid symptoms at home, as well as helping to translate important Covid-19 resources into alternative languages including Urdu and Hindi.

Dr Mandiratta said: “I feel incredibly privileged and honoured to have attended the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

"I would never have even dreamed the son of first-generation immigrants from India, born and raised in Quinton, would end up being invited to Her Majesty's residence. I am so humbled and grateful to have been chosen.

“I truly love my job, and try my best to help whoever I can every day I work. On top of my day job as a GP, I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunities I have had to share important health messages to a wide audience.

“I hope that sharing information and advice on such a scale has helped people make the right choices for their health, especially during such a difficult time for so many during the pandemic.”

Mark Axcell, interim accountable officer of BCWB CCG, said: “Dr Mandiratta has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and has been instrumental in sharing important public health messages to a wide range of audiences, providing a friendly face and trusted expert guidance.

“He has served the local community with true dedication and I’m delighted he was able to represent the Black Country and West Birmingham at such a prestigious event.

“Dr Mandiratta is representative of thousands of local key workers who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic, and I am incredibly proud of everything they have achieved.