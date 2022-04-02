Two birthing partners allowed to attend births at two Black Country hospitals from Monday

Walsall Manor Hospital

From Monday, April 4, two people can accompany pregnant women at at The Manor Hospital and New Cross Hospital, once they’re in active labour.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, restrictions were introduced in 2020 meaning only one birthing partner could attend as both trusts worked to keep service users and staff as safe as possible.

Stacey Thacker, deputy head of nursing and midwifery, said: "We would like to thank our pregnant women and their families for their understanding and patience during the pandemic.

"As restrictions ease throughout the country, and in line with national guidance, we are thrilled that we can welcome back two birthing partners."

Despite the recent changes regarding access to lateral flow tests (LFT), visitors are still strongly encouraged to test ahead of attending the hospital and other trust sites.

Visitors unable to access an LFT ahead of their visit will still be able to access lateral flow tests on-site at this time.

Face masks are also still required at all times, along with good hand hygiene to minimise the risk of infection.

Jo Wright, deputy divisional director of midwifery, gynaecology and sexual health at Walsall Healthcare, said: "We understand how difficult Covid-19 restrictions have been for our pregnant women and their families and thank them for everything they have done to help keep our maternity services as safe as possible for all."

Anyone with of Covid-19, including a raised temperature, new continuous cough or loss of/change of taste or smell, is still asked to not attend the hospitals.