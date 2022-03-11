Covid memorial trail to be created in main park

Walsall Arboretum. PIC: Google Street View

Walsall Council’s cabinet is expected to approve the plans to create a new facility at the town’s Arboretum when it meets next Wednesday .

The idea behind the trail will be to create a walk from the Grange car park with newly planted trees and bulbs as well as memorial benches placed along the route.

A consultation will be held with the public, including schools, to help form the design of the project.

It is estimated the trail will cost between £30-50,000 to create and the council will seek external funding for the project.

Figures show, as of March 4, there have been a total of 84,901 positive cases in Walsall. Sadly, there have also been 1,021 deaths as a result of Covid (as of March 6).

The report said: “The council’s memorial will provide a new facility for residents who may require a place for consolation and relaxation.

“This project will add to mental health provision through good quality green space and a recognition of the many deaths from the pandemic and the work of the emergency services and others.

“As there should be full public access to a memorial feature, it would be best placed in one of the borough’s main parks or green spaces.

“Parks and green spaces were seen as a safe haven by many during lockdown as a place to seek solace and exercise when all other opportunities for recreation were closed or limited.

“Green spaces are a symbol of health and recreation. Many people were inspired to change their lifestyles and become more active, which improved both physical and mental wellbeing.

“Walsall Arboretum has the highest number of visitors (over 1 million) and has a significant regional importance.

“Since 2015, the arboretum has had considerable investment with high quality catering and toilets provision. The park has its own maintenance team based on site.

“This proposal is for a way-marked woodland walk from the Grange car park, which takes you alongside the stream amongst the trees.

“More large standard trees would be planted as part of the project and under planting with woodland bulbs such as bluebell, snowdrop and narcissus. Bulbs are a symbol of rebirth.

“This would create a spring woodland garden, which becomes a memorial way-marked trail around the arboretum extension.

“As part of this walk, there are proposed to be memorial benches dotted

along the trail and possibly memorial trees for people to purchase to commemorate a loved one affected by the pandemic.”

It added: “No consultation has taken place to date. It is proposed to consult with stakeholders and the public to inform the detailed design.

“This will include schools, to reflect the impact of Covid on families and children’s education. In addition to the Covid memorial garden, it is likely that there will also be a desire for local arrangements such as plaques in district centres and other localities.