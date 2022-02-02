First Walsall patient agrees to take part in new Covid-19 clinical trial

Dr Poonam Sinha

This marks the 104th patient from Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust to participate in Covid-19 research since the start of the pandemic.

The international RECOVERY clinical trial is taking place at 191 sites worldwide to identify treatments that may be beneficial for people hospitalised with suspected or confirmed Covid-19.

Dr Punam Sinha, who has supported the patient along with colleagues on Ward 3 of the hospital, said: "We are so grateful to our patient for consenting to take part in this study, which will give us valuable data about treatment options for the virus.

"Everyone who participates in research is really making a contribution to hastening the end of the pandemic."

RECOVERY is an option for confirmed Covid-19 patients in the hospital with the current available treatments being Empagliflozin and Sotrovimab.

Empagliflozin is being tested to see if it benefits Covid-19 patients through multiple mechanisms, such as metabolism and inflammation.