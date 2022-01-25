Notification Settings

Walk-in vaccination clinic announced in Staffordshire

By Lisa O'Brien

People in Staffordshire still in need of a vaccine are being reminded that it’s not too late to get protected.

Appointments for first, second and booster doses are available to book on the NHS website, and more walk-in clinics have been announced across the county for January and February.

Walk-in clinics include the Kingston Centre in Stafford, which offers appointments every day of the week except Wednesday, and local fire stations including Burton, Newcastle, Cannock and Lichfield are also hosting walk-in clinics in the coming weeks.

Doctor Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health and integrated care, said: "It’s great that so many people have taken the opportunity to get a booster jab over Christmas, but we want to remind those who are not vaccinated that it is never too late to get their first dose.

"It has currently never been easier to get a vaccine in Staffordshire with people able to book appointments or attend walk-in clinics across the county.

"The sooner people get their first dose, the sooner they can book a second and booster to ensure they have maximum protection against Covid-19 and its side effects.”

Anybody aged over 12-years-old is eligible for a Covid vaccine, and people aged 16 and over can get a booster vaccine if three months has passed since their second dose.

Vaccination walk-in clinic details can be found at the twbstaffsandstoke.or.uk website and people can also book a booster appointment via the NHS national booking system by logging on to the nhs.uk/coronavirusvaccine website.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

