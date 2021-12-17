Further 10 deaths recorded in region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,697.

Four deaths were confirmed at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, so the total is 1,343.

Three deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, meaning the number of deaths rises to 3,025. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

A further death was confirmed at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the toll is 855. Another death was confirmed at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County Hospital and the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where the death toll is 1,583.

And a further death was recorded at the The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the total is 922.