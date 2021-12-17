Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Further 10 deaths recorded in region's hospitals

CoronavirusPublished:

A further 10 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the region's hospitals, official NHS figures show.

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,697.

Four deaths were confirmed at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, so the total is 1,343.

Three deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, meaning the number of deaths rises to 3,025. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

A further death was confirmed at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the toll is 855. Another death was confirmed at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County Hospital and the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where the death toll is 1,583.

And a further death was recorded at the The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the total is 922.

No deaths were recorded at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the total is now 812 deaths.

Coronavirus
Health
News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News