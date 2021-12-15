Vast majority of region's MPs back 'proportionate' steps to combat virus

Health Secretary Sajid Javid updated MPs on the Government's coronavirus plans in the House of Commons

A series of measures put forward by the Government – including the introduction of Covid passes to enter large venues – were signed off in the Commons despite a sizeable Tory backbench rebellion.

The vast majority of MPs across our region supported the new laws.

Michael Fabricant, Conservative MP for Lichfield, said the legislation was “proportionate” and necessary to control the spread of the virus. He said the “contentious area of legislation” involving Covid passes “does not force people to get vaccinated” and would not apply to shops, supermarkets, cinemas, theatres, or pubs. “So most people’s lives will remain unchanged by this new law,” he said.

He also claimed Tory rebels were “over-reacting” in the “safe knowledge” that the legislation would pass anyway with Labour support.

Mr Fabricant added: “I strongly urge everyone who can get jabbed to get jabbed as we are now learning of even more people in hospital with the Omicron variant.”

Stuart Anderson, Conservative MP for Wolverhampton South West, said: “I’ve always put life first, and if this variant turns out to be serious, then we can say we have taken appropriate steps to deal with it.

“If it doesn’t, then we can reverse the measures. It’s not a vaccine passport as people have the option to show a lateral flow test.

“These are minor measures that don’t massively change things but will make a difference if things start to get worse with the virus.”

Labour said it had backed the new measures because they were in the public interest.

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden, the Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said the measures were important to tackle the virus despite declining public trust in the Prime Minister.

He said: "You can’t play games with public safety for tactical political reasons. People expect the Opposition to act in a responsible way and that is what we are doing by supporting these measures. No matter how dysfunctional the Tory Party has become it’s important that the country knows it can reply on us to do the right thing."

Wolverhampton North East's Conservative MP Jane Stevenson said she felt unable to support all the measures.

She said a significant number of people in her constituency had grave concerns about civil liberties and data harvesting. She said their concerns had to be taken seriously and that fears of over-regulation could not be allayed by "passing more regulations".

"We need people to come on board in a national effort to keep each other safe," Ms Stevenson said.

"So I believe we need a change of language from telling people and mandating actions, to asking people to comply." She added: "I would humbly ask the Government to get back to our Conservative principles of trusting the British people.

"In order to go forward together as as a nation, we have to stop passing never-ending regulations and move forward through a voluntary, community and public spirited way."

Almost 100 Conservative MPs voted against Covid passes for entry into venues, including Ms Stevenson and West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey.